Mthembu: 'Attacks on Gordhan similar to apartheid govt's tactics'

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says that the recent attacks on Pravin Gordhan by the EFF and others won't be taken lying down.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has again come out in defence of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mthembu says the recent attacks on Gordhan by the EFF and others won't be taken lying down.

This week, scores of Economic Freedom Fighters supporters and the party's leadership gathered outside the Zondo commission, calling for Gordhan's head.

Mthembu gave a briefing on Thursday, where he also threw his support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Bosasa scandal.

He also likened the attacks on Gordhan to the apartheid government’s tactics.

“When anybody stands up to bully anyone, it takes me back to those days. That basically puts context in why I will not keep quiet when someone is being bullied. In this instance, comrade Pravin was being bullied.”

Mthembu says it’s not only the bullying of Gordhan that he took issue with but attacks on the media and the state capture inquiry.

He said the ANC would be holding its own briefing to address the matter.

