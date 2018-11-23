Mogoeng: SA judiciary underfunded

Presenting the judiciary's annual performance report Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the judiciary is underfunded compared to other arms of the state.

Mogoeng is presenting the judiciary's annual performance report.

For the first time ever, the judiciary is holding a ceremony to account to the public for its work.

Mogoeng explains why this is important.

“With independence comes accountability; we’re not self-employed. Like functionaries in the other arms of the state, we’re employed by the people and as their messengers, we owe them an account of how we’ve exercised the mandate they charged us with.”

But he says funding remains an issue.

“The judiciary is acutely underfunded in comparison to other arms of the state. We can’t even afford the annual judicial colloquium which other jurisdictions around the world hold without fail.”

Mogoeng has also pleaded for more funding for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) so that crucial posts can be filled.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)