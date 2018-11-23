Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed

Mangena will be kept in custody at the Randfontein police station while his co-accused will be remanded at the nearest correctional services facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former soccer star Mike Mangena and three others accused of running a drug lab has been postponed to Monday for a formal bail application.

Mangena will be kept in custody at the Randfontein police station while his co-accused Morena Maqoaelane, William Kazipota, and Kennedy Tsogalane will be remanded at the nearest correctional services facility.

Mangena's legal representative made a request for the former Bafana Bafana star to be held in police custody, citing medical requirements.

Mangena has asked the magistrate presiding over his case to allow him to be kept at a local police station instead of the correctional services centre where his three co-accused will be held until their bail application on Monday.

Mangena's legal representative Frans Mashele has cited his client's need for medical attention.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “The legal team represented to the magistrate this morning that they would like Mangena to be remanded in custody at the Randfontein police station. There were medical reasons that were brought to the attention of the magistrate and we cannot oppose that.”

Mashele said he would not disclose the former Bafana Bafana player's medical condition.

Authorities say during the raid at Mangena’s plot in Hillside, they found machines used to manufacture drugs and a truck containing a liquid chemical which has yet to be tested.

The State will be opposing bail on Monday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)