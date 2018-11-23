Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started

Hundreds of people hit the shops at Canal Walk on Thursday night already ahead of Friday’s bargain bonanza.

CAPE TOWN – Even before Black Friday arrived, eager shoppers on Thursday were steeling themselves for Friday’s buying frenzy.

Hundreds of people hit the shops at Canal Walk last night already ahead of today’s bargain bonanza.

Over-zealous shoppers set up camp outside Game last night already.

They came ready to take on the Black Friday mission in comfortable shoes, with some even wrapped up in their nightgowns.

And when the clock struck midnight, customers rushed the doors, grabbed trolleys and went off on their shopping sprees.

#BlackFriday Some Game customers waiting patiently to pay for their items, early this morning. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/cmX0okpwHw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018

Trollies and baskets filled up quickly with anything that was on special.

One of the more popular items appears to be flat screen TVs. Some customers, like Mogammat Isaac, weren’t satisfied with just one TV set.

“So, there’s four of us, each of us has four TVs each. We’re still saving three/four hours. Done.”

Stalon Zutphen says he planned well ahead for Black Friday.

“I’m ecstatic, I love every moment of it, it’s worth waiting for.”

Game management says they were more prepared this year, with enough stock and security in place for the shopping frenzy.

#BlackFriday The first people to enter Game at Canal Walk Shopping Centre at midnight. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/YGQSyxtCeJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018