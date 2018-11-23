Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula to visit Vaal River rehabilitation project
Army engineers have been deployed to the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality to try restore capacity for failing water treatment works as well as stem the flow of raw sewage into the Vaal River.
JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to visit the Vaal River system rehabilitation project later on Friday.
Army engineers have been deployed to the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality to try and restore capacity for failing water treatment works as well as stem the flow of raw sewage into the Vaal River.
Communities in the Vaal and surrounding areas have been battling with pollution in the form of contaminated water seeping through homes, schools and even cemeteries.
The Defence Ministry says the aim of Friday’s visit is to check on the progress made by the army and garner support from locals and business people in the area.
Spokesperson Joy Nonzukiso-Peter said: “We want the community to partner with us because our main purpose is to ensure that the dysfunctional systems in the plant and the substations are restored. But we need to work together with the community.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
