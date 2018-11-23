Mapisa-Nqakula: Soldiers not in Emfuleni to take over municipality

The defence minister visited the Vaal River system rehabilitation project on Friday afternoon.

SEBOKENG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says while the army has been deployed to the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality, the area has not been declared a military zone.

Two hundred soldiers have set up base in the Vaal district to try and restore capacity for failing water treatment works as well as stem the flow of raw sewage into the Vaal River.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the army is not taking over the municipality.

“The military is not here to declare this place a military zone. The military is not here to do patrols of the area.”

She says engineers and experts from the army have spent the last few days assessing the area.

“There’s a full assessment which has been done and therefore there’s a comprehensive report which points to the challenges in the different areas and what the solution is going to be.”

The defence minister says work is expected to begin on Monday.

INFRASTRUCTURE CHALLENGES

In the wake of the Vaal water crisis, Mapisa-Nqakula says government should consider declaring water purification systems national key points.

She says many municipalities in the country are facing problems of aging infrastructure coupled with vandalism of key infrastructure.

“We may actually have to at some point take a decision that these kinds of infrastructure should be declared national key points.”

Mapisa-Nqakula says local government must work with law enforcement agencies to bolster security and arrest those who vandalise government infrastructure.

“Law enforcement agencies will up their game in terms of apprehending those who are vandalising infrastructure.”

The minister has called on communities to work with government and safeguard key state property.

