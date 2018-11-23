Mané extends Liverpool contract
The Senegal international, 26, joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 for £34 million and has scored 40 goals in 89 games for the Anfield club.
LONDON – Forward Sadio Mané has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
“I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool,” Mané told the Liverpool website.
“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.”
Mané helped Liverpool reach last season’s Champions League final and they are second in the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester City.
“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice,” Mané said. “The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well.
“For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”
