[LISTEN] What Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle means

| On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a reshuffle to his Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Rampahosa announced changes to his executive to fill the vacancies left by the resignation of Malusi Gigaba as Home Affairs Minister nine days ago and the death of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa in September.

The president made two ministerial changes and appointed one new minister.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been named as Communications and Telecommunications Minister in a newly merged ministry.

Siyabonga Cwele is the new Home Affairs Minister.

Nomvula Mokonyane will take over as Environmental Affairs Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made 3 changes to his cabinet on Thursday

The African National Congress has welcomed Ramaphosa’s changes to his Cabinet, saying it shows his commitment to the renewal of the country.

Following this announcement, the Democratic Alliance announced that it will be filing a court bid to force Ramaphosa to oust him, however, Ramaphosa announced that he would be countering the bid.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni questioned why Ramaphosa would keep Bathabile Dlamini who had been recently implicated in the poor administration of social grants in the country.

“The public does want some rationalisation of it. I think it’s well and good for the public to expect accountability from the president and ask, why do you keep this one there and take out this person.”

Mnguni also said that the problem with the political landscape in the country is that people look for legal loopholes in political problems or vice versa.

Listen to the audio above for more

