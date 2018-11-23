[LISTEN] Surfing initiative helps disadvantaged youth overcome social challenges

CapeTalk | Nigel Savel started a surfing initiative in Cape Town to help change the lifestyle of many young children impoverished in poverty and gangsterism.

CAPE TOWN - Poverty and crime are some of the ongoing crisis in South Africa.

Recently, the University of Cape Town released the 2018 South African Child Gauge report which revealed that more than six million children are living under the poverty line.

Last month, Stats SA released a report that states that crime increased by 5% from the previous year, with 1.5 million household crimes reported.

Nigel Savel is a Capetonian who started a surfing initiative to help change the lifestyle of many young children impoverished in poverty and gangsterism.

His 9Mile Project seeks to help young people overcome social challenges, as he noted the lack of youth problems in many Cape Town communities.

“I saw there was no youth or preventative problems to help for young people to prevent these problems.”

Savel says he aims to make his initiative reachable to every Cape Town youth subject to social issues such as crime and poverty, with hopes of witnessing the youth's purpose and victories unfold.

Listen to the audio above for more.