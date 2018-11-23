[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' role

CapeTalk | Kieno Kammies speaks to veteran actor Dr John Kani about his role as Rafiki in the latest remake of 'The Lion King'.

CAPE TOWN - Kieno Kammies speaks to veteran actor Dr John Kani about the latest remake of The Lion King.

In the last 24 hours, the trailer was released and social media is going wild.

Dr Kani is voicing the role of Rafiki.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie follows the storyline of the 1994 animated film, in which a young lion named Simba grows up on the African savanna after his uncle Scar conspires to usurp his father Mufasa's place as king.

