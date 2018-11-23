[LISTEN] Book claims to expose apartheid govt's lies about Dimitri Tsafendas
Radio 702 | 'The Man Who Killed Apartheid' demonstrates that Dimitri Tsafendas acted sanely when he decided to assassinate South African Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd.
JOHANNESBURG - Eusebius McKaiser discusses the newly released book The Man Who Killed Apartheid: The life of Dimitri Tsafendas with political analyst and lecturer Richard Pithouse.
He argues that this book has a place in the country's archives, as it permanently changes the whole understanding of an era in our history.
It reveals the extent of the cover-up by South Africa’s authorities and the desperate lengths they went to conceal the existence of Tsafendas’s opposition to apartheid. The book exposes one of the great lies in South African history, that Verwoerd was murdered by a madman. It also offers for the first time a complete biography of this extraordinary man.
The Man Who Killed Apartheid, demonstrates that Dimitri Tsafendas acted sanely when he decided to assassinate Verwoerd. However, this book now reveals the truth about Tsafendas; that he was deeply political from a very tender age.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle means
-
[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values
-
[LISTEN] Sanef: 'Naming journalists while criticising media is dangerous'
-
[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?
-
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families
-
[LISTEN] How did Eskom get to load shedding again?
-
[LISTEN] Looking for a career? These jobs are most in demand in SA
-
[LISTEN] 'State capture is a systemic process, a political project'
-
[LISTEN] Drastic increase in school fees prices expected
-
[LISTEN] Denise Ganas rejects premium payout from Momentum
-
[LISTEN] Healthy tips for braaing this festive season
-
[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim
-
[LISTEN] Where are you from? Sherlin Barends on life in Stellenbosch
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: New political party will stimulate economy
-
[PODCAST] Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
-
[LISTEN] Report details looting secrets of banks, auditors
-
[LISTEN] Eskom CEO: Investigation will determine if more staff will be suspended
-
[LISTEN] Options available to matriculants after writing exams
-
[LISTEN] 'It’s time to reflect on what has gone wrong with ANC'
-
[LISTEN] Witness remembers Strijdom Square massacre 3 decades later
-
[LISTEN] You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes
-
[LISTEN] Thandeka Gqubule takes on EFF over claims she was Stratcom spy
-
[LISTEN] Why Herman Mashaba apologised for post on informal trader
-
[LISTEN] ‘Pravin Gordhan did not ignore Mkwebhane’s calls’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.