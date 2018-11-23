Life sentences handed to EC serial rapist welcomed
Luvuyo Mananga has been slapped with three life sentences and an additional 205 years.
CAPE TOWN - The stiff sentenced handed to a serial rapist in the Eastern Cape has been welcomed.
Luvuyo Malawana has been slapped with three life sentences and an additional 205 years.
He was sentenced this week after being found guilty of a string of sexual assaults and other offences committed between 2007 and 2011.
The police’s Khaya Tonjeni said: “We want to expand a word of gratitude to the members of public who continue to report sexual predators. We also think more credit should go to inter-governmental collaborative efforts between the prosecution, the police, court and other governmental partners.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
