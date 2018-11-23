Lesotho's apex court rejects amnesty clause brokered by SA mediator

This puts a question mark over the planned return this weekend of an opposition leader after a year in exile in South Africa.

PRETORIA – An amnesty clause brokered by South Africa’s mediator in Lesotho has been rejected by the mountain kingdom’s Constitutional Court.

Ruling unconstitutional the amnesty deal brokered by retired South African deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, it now threatens Lesotho’s fragile coalition government led by Thomas Thabane.

Opposition leader Mothetjoa Metsing fled the kingdom facing charges of corruption and possible treason for his involvement in a failed 2014 coup attempt that forced the region to get involved in restoring stability.

Metsing’s also suspected of being behind the killing of former army chief Maaparakoe Mahao.

Lesotho’s Prime Minister Monyane Moleleleki is criticised for signing the deal brokered by the South African mediator.