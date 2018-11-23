Judges must never seek to be celebrities - Mogoeng
Mogoeng Mogoeng presented the judiciary annual performance report earlier on Friday which is focused on the state of the judiciary in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has warned members of the judiciary not to allow themselves to be corrupted.
The chief justice also called for more funding, saying the judiciary is given the smallest budget compared to other arms of the state.
He has emphasised the importance for judges to deliver fair rulings and refrain from seeking favour with politicians and the rich.
“Judicial officers must never seek to be celebrities; they must never be populist in their approach to the issues because if they attempted to be, what is going to happen is injustice masquerading as justice.”
WATCH: Mogoeng briefs the media following release of judiciary report
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
