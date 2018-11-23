Popular Topics
Investigations underway after pupil (8) found dead & Roosevelt school fire

At Sikhulisile Primary School, Ekangala, the body of an eight-year-old grade two pupil was found on Thursday; he had suffered extensive bruises to his face.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says its concerned about two incidents at separate schools in the last 24 hours.

At Sikhulisile Primary School, Ekangala, the body of an eight-year-old grade 2 pupil was found on Thursday; he had suffered extensive bruises to his face.

In another incident at Roosevelt High School, a fire gutted the hall used for matric exams overnight.

At Sikhulisile primary, the little boy could not be identified due to the severe nature of the injuries to his face.

The department says it immediately called a parents’ meeting to find the child's parents.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the mother identified her son by his clothing.

“Police are investigating that matter, so we need to actually give them an opportunity to conduct their investigation then we should be in a position to understand what might’ve transpired.”

In a separate incident, an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of a fire at Roosevelt High School.

Timeline

