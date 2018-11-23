Investigations underway after pupil (8) found dead & Roosevelt school fire

-
ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiryPolitics
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’Politics
-
Judges must never seek to be celebrities - MogoengLocal
-
Renewed calls for chicken to be on zero-rated VAT listLocal
-
Investigations underway after pupil (8) found dead & Roosevelt school fireLocal
-
Public can now weigh in on Jiba, Mrwebi fitness to hold officeLocal
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’Politics
-
Renewed calls for chicken to be on zero-rated VAT listLocal
-
Judges must never seek to be celebrities - MogoengLocal
-
Investigations underway after pupil (8) found dead & Roosevelt school fireLocal
-
Public can now weigh in on Jiba, Mrwebi fitness to hold officeLocal
-
[WATCH] Black Friday through the eyes of a customerLocal
-
Ajax CT open groundbreaking new academySport
-
Kante signs new five-year deal with ChelseaSport
-
Mané extends Liverpool contractSport
-
Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi to miss MSL, Pakistan series with knee injurySport
-
[WATCH] Cars, Cape Town and World RX champ Johan KristofferssonSport
-
[WATCH] Ryan Rickelton of Jozi Stars: 'I want to be a Protea'Sport
Popular Topics
Rita Ora defends lip syncing
-
[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' roleLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Surfing initiative helps disadvantaged youth overcome social challengesLocal
-
[SPONSORED] Audi S5 no kitten. It's a jungle catLifestyle
-
Parents who clean pacifiers in their own mouths may reduce kids' allergy riskLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Disney releases first 'Lion King' trailerLifestyle
-
Nicki Minaj flew to China to attend 'unauthorised' festivalLifestyle
-
South Korea closes biggest dog slaughterhouse complexWorld
-
Meghan Markle dons apron on return to community kitchen set up after London fireLifestyle
-
Kim and Kanye donate $500,000 to California wildfire relief effortsLifestyle
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’Politics
-
DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor BobaniPolitics
-
ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimonyPolitics
-
Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, MokonyanePolitics
-
[LISTEN] Book claims to expose apartheid govt's lies about Dimitri TsafendasPolitics
-
[LISTEN] What Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle meansPolitics
-
[OPINION] The need for silent reflectionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Policies in South Africa must stop ignoring families’ daily realitiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] The ethical vulgarity of the insurance industryOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ideas to make toilets fit for purpose in Africa’s citiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Democracy’s future warningOpinion
-
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trialOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
SA Express about to fly high as it draws closer to profitabilityBusiness
-
[WATCH] Toilet paper deal takes over #BlackFridayLocal
-
South Africa to invest $1bn in South Sudan's oil sectorBusiness
-
Amcu: No intimidation will stop members from fighting for better wagesBusiness
-
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in storesLocal
-
Consumers urged to be cautious with Black Friday spendingBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
Investigations underway after pupil (8) found dead & Roosevelt school fire
At Sikhulisile Primary School, Ekangala, the body of an eight-year-old grade two pupil was found on Thursday; he had suffered extensive bruises to his face.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says its concerned about two incidents at separate schools in the last 24 hours.
At Sikhulisile Primary School, Ekangala, the body of an eight-year-old grade 2 pupil was found on Thursday; he had suffered extensive bruises to his face.
In another incident at Roosevelt High School, a fire gutted the hall used for matric exams overnight.
At Sikhulisile primary, the little boy could not be identified due to the severe nature of the injuries to his face.
The department says it immediately called a parents’ meeting to find the child's parents.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the mother identified her son by his clothing.
“Police are investigating that matter, so we need to actually give them an opportunity to conduct their investigation then we should be in a position to understand what might’ve transpired.”
In a separate incident, an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of a fire at Roosevelt High School.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight8 hours ago
-
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed2 hours ago
-
ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony3 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Toilet paper deal takes over #BlackFriday4 hours ago
-
Public can now weigh in on Jiba, Mrwebi fitness to hold officeone hour ago
-
DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.