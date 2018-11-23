Investigation into Khayelitsha mosque attack continues
A worshipper was shot and killed and another wounded after four gunmen apparently opened fire on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police say they are following all possible leads in the investigation into an attack outside a Khayelitsha mosque.
The deceased had reportedly been working on his car when the suspects approached him, allegedly with the intention of robbing him.
The Muslim Judicial Council says the gunman who killed a worshipper at the mosque in Ntlazane Road is known to the community as a felon.
The MJC has urged police to make arrests soon to prevent the suspect or his accomplices from hurting more people.
According to the council, the victim had gotten into an argument with the men who'd approached him outside the mosque.
One of the suspects then shot him at close range.
