Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling

The Court ruled that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe cannot issue a mining right in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape, without the consent of the residents.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: EWN.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Mining Affected Communities United in Action group has criticised Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's response following the landmark Xolobeni ruling.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that the minister cannot issue a mining right in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape, without the consent of the residents.

Mantashe has warned the judgement could pose a threat to mining in the country.

The organisation has hit back, accusing the minister of colluding with mining companies and ignoring the dangers that mining poses to their health and livelihoods.

Spokesperson Meshack Mbangula says: “It’s disappointing for a whole minister - who was a member of a union - that when’s put in a position instead of making sure that communities benefit, he still wants invaders to come in and dig the minerals without benefiting the community.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA