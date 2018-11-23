Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling

The Court ruled that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe cannot issue a mining right in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape, without the consent of the residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mining Affected Communities United in Action group has criticised Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's response following the landmark Xolobeni ruling.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that the minister cannot issue a mining right in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape, without the consent of the residents.

Mantashe has warned the judgement could pose a threat to mining in the country.

The organisation has hit back, accusing the minister of colluding with mining companies and ignoring the dangers that mining poses to their health and livelihoods.

Spokesperson Meshack Mbangula says: “It’s disappointing for a whole minister - who was a member of a union - that when’s put in a position instead of making sure that communities benefit, he still wants invaders to come in and dig the minerals without benefiting the community.”