Greenpeace SA willing to work with Mokonyane as Environmental Affairs Minister

Greenpeace South Africa says Nomvula Mokonyane wasn't its first choice for Environmental Affairs Minister but hope she does a better job than when she was at the helm of the Water and Sanitation Department.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet on Thursday.

Mokonyane is accused of leaving the ministry in shambles before she was moved to the communications portfolio.

Greenpeace's Oliver Meth says there are two burning issues that Mokonyane needs to tackle energy and water.

“They’ve just moved the SANDF, both into Emfuleni areas and the Vaal areas, so, I think the water issue is still quite a crucial issue to address.

“Whether or not she’s going to take this on quite progressively because she has failed evidently in Water and Sanitation department. It’s quite questionable but we’ll work with her.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)