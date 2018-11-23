Popular Topics
Go

Golden Arrow offers reward for info that could assist bus robbery probes

The bus service says it’s also looking at additional covert measures to combat bus robberies.

FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the terminus in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow is now offering a reward of R50,000 for information that could assist investigations into a series of bus robberies.

Eyewitness News knows of seven robberies that have occurred on Golden Arrow buses this month alone. In the latest incident, two armed men robbed passengers on a bus travelling from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain.

The bus service says it’s looking at additional covert measures to combat bus robberies.

The company says it's taking the safety issues seriously and is working closely with police

Passengers are concerned and have asked for CCTV cameras, a panic button for drivers and even security on buses especially on busy routes.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says its considering CCTV camera and stressed that it's a complex issue.

“We are also looking at additional covert measures, which we are unfortunately not in a position to outline in detail as it would compromise the efficacy.”

The company is also encouraging passengers to come forward with information so that perpetrators can be tracked down and arrested.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

