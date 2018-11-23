Former soccer star, 3 co-accused to appear in court over drug lab
The man was arrested on Wednesday with three others when the police's Crime Intelligence and anti-gang unit raided his property in Hillside.
JOHANNESBURG – A former soccer star turned businessman is expected to make his first court appearance in the Randfontein Magistrates Court on Friday for allegedly running a drug lab.
Authorities found machines used to manufacture drugs and a truck containing a liquid chemical which is yet to be tested.
The suspects can only be named after appearing in court later today.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
