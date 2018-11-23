‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane after Des Van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister, he received a message from a shocked Zuma's aide, Laleka Kaunda.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how even former President Jacob Zuma's closet aides were shocked by the appointment of Des Van Rooyen as finance minister after Nhlanhla Nene was fired in 2015.
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane is testifying at the inquiry on Friday afternoon.
He's told the commission that when Nene was fired, he received a message from Zuma's aide Laleka Kaunda who was the chief operating officer in the Presidency.
“On Thursday early morning after the announcement, when she sent me a message – because we had a close working relationship - she said they did not see this coming. I said it was tough but we had to stand firm.”
Nene's axing sent markets into a tailspin, forcing Zuma to reverse his decision to appoint Van Rooyan and return Pravin Gordhan to the finance ministry.
Gordhan, who is now public enterprises minister, told the commission this week that Zuma told him this was to “calm the markets.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony
-
DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani
-
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
-
Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, Mokonyane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.