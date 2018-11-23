EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
DA officials on Thursday opened a case against EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and the party itself for allegedly benefitting financially from the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has dismissed the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s criminal complaint against it as "opportunistic" and "foolish".
DA officials on Thursday opened a case against EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and the party itself for allegedly benefitting financially from the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
A Reserve Bank commissioned report, titled 'The Great Bank Heist', last month detailed how R1.8 billion was looted from the bank.
The DA's criminal complaint follows a Daily Maverick report that outlines how money was allegedly transferred to companies owned by Malema's cousin Matsobane Phaleng and the brother of Shivambu.
But Shivambu emphasises that nowhere in the report or in the investigation are they being singled out for wrongdoing.
“They’re in a fishing expedition and they’re going to be humiliated if there is going to be any action taken by whoever is responsible for this matter. They’re being foolish and opportunistic.”
DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Kevin Mileham says everyone involved in the looting at the bank should be held accountable.
“Evidence of the EFF looting VBS is there day-by-day and it’s clear that the party which claims to be on the side of the poor, marginalised and vulnerable, has been deeply involved in stealing from the very same people it claims to represent.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
-
Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections
-
EFF: ‘Appointment of Ndabeni-Abrahams shows confidence in young black women’
-
Opposition parties criticise Ramaphosa's decision to retain Dlamini & Mokonyane
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams has tough task ironing out issues in new portfolio
-
Mthembu: 'Attacks on Gordhan similar to apartheid govt's tactics'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.