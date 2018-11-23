DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani
DA says they laying charges based on reports that Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises are given preferential payment before the job is done.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape says they want to root out corruption in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
The party says they are busy preparing papers to open a criminal case against Mayor Mongameli Bobani.
DA's Andrew Whitfield said: “We are preparing to lay charges based on reports that SMMEs are going to be given preferential payment before work is even been done.”
They say this particular issue about fairness in the metro, rule of law and good governance prevails.
“When Athol Trollip was the mayor, there was no corruption in the municipality and that’s why our relationship with Mr Bobani broke down. Over the last three months, we’ve had an increase in declining service delivery, a rise in corrupt behaviour and this is the final straw.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony
-
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
-
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
-
Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, Mokonyane
-
Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.