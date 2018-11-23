DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani

DA says they laying charges based on reports that Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises are given preferential payment before the job is done.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape says they want to root out corruption in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The party says they are busy preparing papers to open a criminal case against Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

DA's Andrew Whitfield said: “We are preparing to lay charges based on reports that SMMEs are going to be given preferential payment before work is even been done.”

They say this particular issue about fairness in the metro, rule of law and good governance prevails.

“When Athol Trollip was the mayor, there was no corruption in the municipality and that’s why our relationship with Mr Bobani broke down. Over the last three months, we’ve had an increase in declining service delivery, a rise in corrupt behaviour and this is the final straw.”