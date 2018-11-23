CT woman (19) in hospital after being shot by relative

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the shooting occurred on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a relative allegedly shot her during an argument.

“He arrived home drunk, and then had an argument with his three children, while this argument was going on, he opened fire in the house. The 19-year-old girl, who was believed to be pregnant, ran out of the house and he shot her in her back.”

Eyewitness News understands she ran away to a neighbour's home, where he followed her and shot her a second time but missed.

Police say the incident may have been gang-related.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)