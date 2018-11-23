CT woman (19) in hospital after being shot by relative
Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the shooting occurred on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a relative allegedly shot her during an argument.
Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the shooting occurred on Thursday night.
“He arrived home drunk, and then had an argument with his three children, while this argument was going on, he opened fire in the house. The 19-year-old girl, who was believed to be pregnant, ran out of the house and he shot her in her back.”
Eyewitness News understands she ran away to a neighbour's home, where he followed her and shot her a second time but missed.
Police say the incident may have been gang-related.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
-
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started
-
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores
-
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
-
Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.