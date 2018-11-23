CT law enforcement to escort MyCiTi buses after arson attacks
Four MyCiTi vehicles have been hit by criminals since a drawn-out wildcat strike among some employees turned violent.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officers will continue escorting as many MyCiTi buses as they can.
Another bus was torched this week.
Authorities haven't linked the industrial action to the violence though.
In the latest incident, three suspects threw a petrol bomb inside a bus near Milnerton on Wednesday night.
The city’s Felicity Purchase said: “Fortunately, together with the community standing around and the driver, SAPS managed to arrest the perpetrator. They are diverting buses where it’s not necessary.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
