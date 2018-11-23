CT law enforcement to escort MyCiTi buses after arson attacks

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

CT law enforcement to escort MyCiTi buses after arson attacks

Four MyCiTi vehicles have been hit by criminals since a drawn-out wildcat strike among some employees turned violent.

FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officers will continue escorting as many MyCiTi buses as they can.

Another bus was torched this week.

Four MyCiTi vehicles have been hit by criminals since a drawn-out wildcat strike among some employees turned violent.

Authorities haven't linked the industrial action to the violence though.

In the latest incident, three suspects threw a petrol bomb inside a bus near Milnerton on Wednesday night.

One man was arrested.

The city’s Felicity Purchase said: “Fortunately, together with the community standing around and the driver, SAPS managed to arrest the perpetrator. They are diverting buses where it’s not necessary.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA