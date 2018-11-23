Conflict reports after Bonteheuwel woman is shot

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the woman (19) is recovering in hospital after the shooting last night.

CAPE TOWN - There are conflicting reports around the shooting of a 19-year-old Bonteheuwel woman.

Police say the incident may be gang-related but a family member and ward councillor has told Eyewitness News her father fired the shot that wounded her on Thursday night.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the woman is recovering in hospital after the shooting last night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Police are investigating an attempted murder case subsequent to a shooting incident. The victim was walking on the street when she was hit by a stray bullet and she was transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

McKenzie says: “When a father has put himself in apposition to kill his daughter, it is extremely worrying and concerning. But of even more concern is that he is back at home and not behind bars where he should, in fact, be.”

A relative has told EWN the father is still in possession of his firearm, as he's a ranger at the Table Mountain National Park.