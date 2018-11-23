Blast at market in northwest Pakistan kills at least 25
The blast occurred at around the same time that three attackers tried to storm the Chinese consulate in the southern city of Karachi. Two policemen and the three attackers were killed.
PESHAWAR - A suicide bomb attack on a crowded festival and market in northwest Pakistan’s northwest killed at least 25 people on Friday and wounded 20, a government official said.
The blast occurred at around the same time that three attackers tried to storm the Chinese consulate in the southern city of Karachi. Two policemen and the three attackers were killed.
The Karachi attack was claimed by a separatist insurgent group called the Balochistan Liberation Army and did not appear to be connected to the attack on the market in the northwestern region of Orakzai.
In Orakzai, a suicide bomber drove a motorcycle into a crowd attending a festival and market that attracts people from different religious communities, before detonating his explosives.
No group claimed responsibility.
“It was a suicide blast at the festival that takes place every Friday,” said Abbas Khan, the assistant commissioner of the district, told Reuters.
Khan said that among the 25 dead were three members of the minority Sikh community and two security officials.
The Geo television channel showed footage of military officials cordoning off the bomb site.
Orakzai was formerly a semi-autonomous part of Pakistan’s ethnic Pashtun tribal area along the Afghan border.
The region was for decades a refuge for Islamist militants fighting in Afghanistan, and more recently against the Pakistani state.
The Pakistani military stepped up operations along the border in 2009 and has managed to clear some areas of militants.
The tribal areas were incorporated into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May.
Popular in World
-
Migrants defy Trump at Mexico border as US forces flex muscle
-
South Korea closes biggest dog slaughterhouse complex
-
China 'strongly condemns' Pakistan consular attack
-
British police release video of Skripal poisoning suspects
-
Saudi crown prince breaks silence on ‘painful’ Jamal Khashoggi case
-
Turkey says Trump turning a 'blind eye' to Khashoggi murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.