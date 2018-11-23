#BlackFriday: Shoppers already queuing at stores across SA to pounce on deals

JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of shoppers have already started queuing at stores across the country to get their hands on Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is well known in the United States. It is the day after Thanksgiving and traditionally signals the start of the Christmas shopping season.

South Africa has only joined this tradition in recent years, with many retailers offering big discounts.

Despite interest rates going up, a high unemployment rate and a struggling economy, consumers are taking these discounts seriously.

The Checkers Hyper at Sandton City is yet to open and already there's a long queue with hundreds of people waiting to get inside and buy items that are on special for today only.

The store has provided extra security and arranged for extra trolleys.

There is an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement ahead of the mad rush to get discounted products before the store runs out of stock.

Checkers staff are making sure they have everything ready - from petty cash, plastics and cleaning their workstations.

Online #BlackFriday shoppers ni-grand? 👍 Any issues with websites crashing? Follow what instore shoppers are getting up to with EWN's live blog. #BlackFriday2018 https://t.co/OJ54uYqKoK pic.twitter.com/3JZyK9L7Yq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018

Are you taking part in #BlackFriday? Tweet us what you got and how much you saved on your shopping. #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/9Bo1mQxWeR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018

#BlackFriday Queues to the till are becoming longer. Customers say they’ve come prepared for the long wait. SF pic.twitter.com/EL6vtw23pX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018

