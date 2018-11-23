Popular Topics
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores

Thousands of shoppers are queuing to spending money at retailers across the country to snatch some discounted goods.

A shopper fills her trolley with items as she rushes to buy more items during Black Friday in Sandton City on 23 November 2018. Picture: EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Black Friday is officially in full swing with popular items like toilet paper and nappies already flying off the shelves.

Thousands of shoppers are queuing to spending money at retailers across the country to snatch some discounted goods.

Shoppers are filling up their trolleys with a number of items but some goods are particularly popular.

The Checkers Hyper in Sandton City has decided not to sell Coca-Cola this Black Friday but there are other cold drinks on sale.

Shoppers are strolling around to get their items in an orderly fashion this year.

Last year, there was a mad rush and lots of pushing and pulling.

However, security is visible today and guards are only allowing 10 people in the store every 5 seconds.

WATCH: Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight

