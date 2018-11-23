BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores

Thousands of shoppers are queuing to spending money at retailers across the country to snatch some discounted goods.

JOHANNESBURG – Black Friday is officially in full swing with popular items like toilet paper and nappies already flying off the shelves.

Thousands of shoppers are queuing to spending money at retailers across the country to snatch some discounted goods.

Shoppers are filling up their trolleys with a number of items but some goods are particularly popular.

The Checkers Hyper in Sandton City has decided not to sell Coca-Cola this Black Friday but there are other cold drinks on sale.

Shoppers are strolling around to get their items in an orderly fashion this year.

Last year, there was a mad rush and lots of pushing and pulling.

However, security is visible today and guards are only allowing 10 people in the store every 5 seconds.

#BlackFriday Is Black Friday worth your time, money and energy? These people think so... RP pic.twitter.com/8wgaGc8Pdb — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018

#BlackFriday nappies are also popular but this year’s Black Friday is chilled, a bit busier than a normal shopping day but normal. RP pic.twitter.com/rT2rO6GH5Y — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018

#BlackFriday a woman says she got nappies and toilet paper. RP pic.twitter.com/cnCHyPFxVn — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018

#BlackFriday It has been a busy 2 hours at Checkers in N1 City. Customers say they’ve come to accept patience is key to surviving the frenzy. SF pic.twitter.com/smQAJKCVsy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018

Are you taking part in #BlackFriday? Tweet us what you got and how much you saved on your shopping. #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/9Bo1mQxWeR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018

WATCH: Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight