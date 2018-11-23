#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores
Thousands of shoppers are queuing to spending money at retailers across the country to snatch some discounted goods.
JOHANNESBURG – Black Friday is officially in full swing with popular items like toilet paper and nappies already flying off the shelves.
Shoppers are filling up their trolleys with a number of items but some goods are particularly popular.
The Checkers Hyper in Sandton City has decided not to sell Coca-Cola this Black Friday but there are other cold drinks on sale.
Shoppers are strolling around to get their items in an orderly fashion this year.
Last year, there was a mad rush and lots of pushing and pulling.
However, security is visible today and guards are only allowing 10 people in the store every 5 seconds.
#BlackFriday Is Black Friday worth your time, money and energy? These people think so... RP pic.twitter.com/8wgaGc8Pdb— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018
#BlackFriday nappies are also popular but this year’s Black Friday is chilled, a bit busier than a normal shopping day but normal. RP pic.twitter.com/rT2rO6GH5Y— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018
#BlackFriday a woman says she got nappies and toilet paper. RP pic.twitter.com/cnCHyPFxVn— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018
#BlackFriday It has been a busy 2 hours at Checkers in N1 City. Customers say they’ve come to accept patience is key to surviving the frenzy. SF pic.twitter.com/smQAJKCVsy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018
Are you taking part in #BlackFriday? Tweet us what you got and how much you saved on your shopping. #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/9Bo1mQxWeR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018
