Sportswear among big Black Friday favourites

South Africa has only joined this tradition in recent years with many retailers offering discounts.

JOHANNESBURG – The black Friday madness continues with thousands of South Africans still queuing for one day only specials.

Many stores are packed to capacity and security guards remain on high alert to ensure there are no incidents as shoppers rush to snatch up products before stores run out of stock.

Black Friday is well known in the United States and it takes place a day after Thanksgiving and the start of the Christmas shopping season.

There were snaking queues outside sports clothing stores in Woodmead as black Friday sales continued.

#BlackFriday Is Black Friday worth your time, money and energy? These people think so... RP pic.twitter.com/8wgaGc8Pdb — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018

The Nike Factory Store and the Sportsmans Warehouse Store were only allowing a handful of people in at a time.

The queues started at the entrance of the retail park, just off the main road going all the way into the parking lot and outside the store.

#BlackFriday This is the queue to get into the Nike Factory Store in Woodmead. pic.twitter.com/fkU8Vc47UV — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018

Cars were seen continuing to make their way into the retail park.

At many supermarkets in Joburg, toilet paper and nappies are the hot items to buy, but it seems sneakers and sports goods are on the people's wish lists as well.

