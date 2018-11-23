Sportswear among big Black Friday favourites
South Africa has only joined this tradition in recent years with many retailers offering discounts.
JOHANNESBURG – The black Friday madness continues with thousands of South Africans still queuing for one day only specials.
Many stores are packed to capacity and security guards remain on high alert to ensure there are no incidents as shoppers rush to snatch up products before stores run out of stock.
Black Friday is well known in the United States and it takes place a day after Thanksgiving and the start of the Christmas shopping season.
South Africa has only joined this tradition in recent years with many retailers offering discounts.
There were snaking queues outside sports clothing stores in Woodmead as black Friday sales continued.
#BlackFriday Is Black Friday worth your time, money and energy? These people think so... RP pic.twitter.com/8wgaGc8Pdb— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018
The Nike Factory Store and the Sportsmans Warehouse Store were only allowing a handful of people in at a time.
The queues started at the entrance of the retail park, just off the main road going all the way into the parking lot and outside the store.
#BlackFriday This is the queue to get into the Nike Factory Store in Woodmead. pic.twitter.com/fkU8Vc47UV— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018
Cars were seen continuing to make their way into the retail park.
At many supermarkets in Joburg, toilet paper and nappies are the hot items to buy, but it seems sneakers and sports goods are on the people's wish lists as well.
WATCH: Toilet paper deal takes over #BlackFriday
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
-
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started
-
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
-
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores
-
ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.