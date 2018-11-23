[WATCH] Disney releases first 'Lion King' trailer
JOHANNESBURG - Disney dropped the first official trailer of the live action remake of The Lion King, which is set to premiere in cinemas in July next year.
The trailer begins with the sun rising and seems to be pretty much an exact duplicate of the old animated movie which came out in 1994.
Social media users seemed quite excited for the upcoming movie and can’t wait to watch it on the big screen.
The second one of them little kids speak in the theater #LionKing pic.twitter.com/mFLJarfDvc— Dante (@_JRSpliff) November 22, 2018
the #LionKing trailer:— Baby Tay Spice (@CauseIAmTaylor) November 22, 2018
“with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter”
me: pic.twitter.com/D6azvIvT0P
THE LION KING IS GOING TO BE AMAZING #LionKing pic.twitter.com/bjKADQIlSn— Isabella Crisantes ☆ saw borhap x5 (@icfandom) November 22, 2018
The movie will feature some big names in the acting and entrainment industry, including the likes of Donald Glover who voices Simba, international singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Simba’s childhood best friend and love interest Nalaand even our very own John Kani as Rafiki, Simba’s dad (Mufasa’s) close friend and advisor.
This is Kani's second international movie in two years Marvel's Black Panther, which premiered earlier this year.
The release of the movie is set to mark and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original The Lion King.
WATCH: The Lion King official teaser trailer
