ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiry
The party held a briefing outside the commission on Friday afternoon where it criticised the EFF for attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned its own senior members who have questioned the integrity of the state capture commission, saying the party will take action against them.
The party held a briefing outside the commission on Friday afternoon where it criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the inquiry.
Earlier this week, the red berets held pickets outside the commission where it accused Gordhan of being corrupt while describing the inquiry as a Mickey Mouse show.
The ANC has criticised the EFF for attacking and undermining the integrity of this commission, but even some of its own senior members have been questioning the work of the inquiry.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted about the commission.
Quite frankly, we are subjected sheer gossips here.— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) November 19, 2018
While ANC councillor in the Eastern Cape Andile Lungisa said the commission is “mutating into a potential new factional battleground”.
The State Capture Inquiry (amongst others) is supposed to be an attempt by the ANC to recover its electoral standing and its renewed commitment to clean government – a mea culpa to the populace. But it is clear that it is mutating into potential new factional battleground.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) November 20, 2018
Eyewitness News asked the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa about the leaders’ actions.
“We have noted that there’s been extreme ill-discipline by some members of the ANC. We want to condemn them and question them that the patience of the national leadership is running out.”
Kodwa says the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has already spoken to these members.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
