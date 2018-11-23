Amcu: No intimidation will stop members from fighting for better wages

This comes after Sibanye-Stillwater said intimidation and violence will be investigated and employees who are implicated will be taken through a disciplinary process.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says no amount of intimidation will stop its members from fighting for a better living wage and decent working conditions.

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that an employee was killed and others injured during protests at its Kloof gold mine near Carletonville.

The company says intimidation and violence will be investigated and employees who are implicated will be taken through a disciplinary process.

Amcu alleges that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members also prevented its members from entering their hostels.

“Our strike is a protected strike which is in terms of the Labour Relations Act, and what we are striking for will also benefit their members if our demands were successful.”

Treasurer General Jimmy Gama has appealed to NUM to support the Amcu strike.

