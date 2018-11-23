Alleged wife killer Prem Basdeo's case postponed again
Prem Basdeo made a brief appearance on Friday morning, weeks after the High Court granted his appeal against being denied bail.
PRETORIA - The Pretoria Magistrates Court has again postponed the case against the Brooklyn man accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body, which has still not been found.
Basdeo has been released on bail of R50,000.
The court heard there is a 12-week delay in processing DNA samples which is critical to this case.
The prosecutor told the court that investigators need those results before they can finalise the investigation and indict Basdeo in court.
While Basdeo has been released on bail, the whereabouts of his wife Dawn remain unknown.
The accused has submitted three contradictory affidavits to investigators and pointed out several locations where the body can be found but without any luck.
Basdeo and his son were acquitted of the murder of his first wife in Durban.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
