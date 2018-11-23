Ajax CT open groundbreaking new academy
The aim of the Lambda Institute would be to annually promote at least two to three players for the European market, preferably for Ajax Amsterdam.
CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town officially launched their groundbreaking new Ajax Lambda Institute, the swanky new academy was built with the objective to nurture and prepare young African talent for the top European leagues.
In attendance for the landmark occasion was Ajax Amsterdam CEO and Dutch legend Edwin van der Sar as well as the Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.
The aim of the Lambda Institute would be to annually promote at least two to three players for the European market, preferably for Ajax Amsterdam, and four to five players to graduate from the Institute into the Urban Warriors Premier Soccer League (PSL) side.
The Urban Warriors are synonymous with youth development; since their inception in 1999, they have had 24 players representing Bafana Bafana and 75 players having played at an age group level for the national team.
The school will house, feed, school and train highly talented footballers and prepare them for the European football stage. Ajax believe this Lambda Institute sets them apart from any other academy in the country.
