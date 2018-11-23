Third initiate dies in Eastern Cape despite safety campaign

CAPE TOWN - A third initiate has died since the launch of a safety campaign in the Eastern Cape last week.

The death was reported in Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Matatiele, on Thursday.

Two initiates died in the Kentani area a few days earlier.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department's Mamkeli Ngam said: “We can confirm that one initiate has died in the Alfred Nzo municipality yesterday. The initiate complained of diarrhoea and also he was vomiting.”