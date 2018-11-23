3 learners stabbed in two separate incidents in CT
A 17-year-old boy, who was stabbed twice in the neck on Friday morning is fighting for his life in hospital, while two other boys were attacked near Rosendaal Secondary School.
CAPE TOWN - Learners and teachers at Voorbrug High School in Delft are being offered trauma counselling after a stabbing incident on Friday morning.
Police have confirmed two 17-year-old learners have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a grade 9 learner.
The 17-year-old boy that was stabbed twice in the neck is fighting for his life in hospital.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “The teachers and learners at the school are severely traumatised and a psychologist is currently at the school providing counselling.”
It’s understood the learner is undergoing surgery.
In a separate incident, two boys were attacked near Rosendaal Secondary School in Cape Town.
Shelver says: “Two learners from Rosendaal Secondary School were attacked on Friday morning while on their way to school. The grade 9 learner was stabbed twice in the head with a pair of scissors and the grade 10 learner was hit in the face with a brick. The perpetrators are not known to the school, but the police have been informed and have agreed to increase visibility.”
