20 learners injured in KZN taxi accident

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty children have been injured in a taxi accident in Umbilo in KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s understood the taxi transporting them home from school crashed into a car on Friday.

Emergency services say the taxi driver fled the scene.

All the children have been taken to various Durban hospitals for treatment.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said: “Paramedics arrived on scene to find that a taxi and a light motor vehicle had collided in a T-Bone format in the intersection. The taxi was carrying 20 school children on their way home. At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however, police were on the scene and will be investigating further.”