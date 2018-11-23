2 senior Treasury officials to testify at state capture inquiry

Director-General Dondo Mogajane and head of communications Phumza Macanda are expected to tell the commission about their experiences at the department.

JOHANNESBURG – Attention at the state capture commission will on Friday turn to two senior officials from the National Treasury.

Director-General Dondo Mogajane and head of communications Phumza Macanda are expected to tell the commission about their experiences at the department and whether some ministers who lead Treasury were being influenced by private individuals.

Chairperson of the commission deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is hoping the presence of Treasury officials at the commission will encourage other people to come forward and assist the inquiry.

“I hope that your coming here like that of Mr Themba Maseko right at the beginning of our proceedings will encourage both current and former director generals who knew things, who what happened to come forward.”

Former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile concluded his testimony on Thursday where he told the commission that when Des Van Rooyen was appointed Finance Minister, he wasn't sure of the role of advisors who arrived with the former minister.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)