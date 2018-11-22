WC traffic officials to appear at disciplinary hearing over N2 drifting

The two officials identified in the cellphone video footage have to explain why they should not be fired.

CAPE TOWN - Two provincial traffic officers who encouraged reckless driving on the N2 near Grabouw will now have to appear before a disciplinary panel.

They were suspended this week.

Video footage of the two officers directing a motorcade onto the road two weeks ago was shared on social media and shows the uniformed officers cheering drivers performing dangerous drifting manoeuvres.

The high revving vehicles, with their spinning tyres clinging to the road surface, evoked loud cheers from the nearby crowd, as well as the on-duty traffic officials.

In full view of the public, these officers cheered the motoring show-off.

Now the two women identified in the cellphone video footage have to explain why they should not be fired.

“After considering the representations from the two traffic officers involved, the department was of the view that they did not furnish sufficient reasons as to why they should not be suspended. The department has therefore suspended these officers and has launched formal disciplinary processes against them,” said Kyle Reinecke from the Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department.

Reinecke says they are not allowed to divulge the reasons submitted by the officers.

With the launch of formal disciplinary processes, the officers have been instructed to refrain from contacting any staff members or potential witnesses.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)