Tshwane Mayor's spokesperson Sam Mgobozi accused of being irregularly appointed

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says the city is in a state of chaos as Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Solly Msimanga’s spokesperson Sam Mgobozi faces accusations that he was irregularly appointed.

A letter addressed to Mgobozi from city manager Moeketsi Mosola has emerged where Mgobozi is asked to cite reasons why he shouldn’t be fired.

The ANC in Tshwane has called what is currently taking place in the city a mockery of taxpayer's money.

In the letter addressed to Mgobozi, Mosola has requested him to give reasons why his fixed-term employment contract shouldn't be terminated.

This a few months after Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp was fired for not being qualified for the position.

The ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa said: “We have young people who come here with higher qualifications, but because of the DA problems, they are putting people in with no qualifications.”

Mosola says in the document that Mgobozi only had two years and eight months experience, as opposed to the 12 years required for the executive position.

Mgobozi has been given 10 days from Monday to give reasons for why his contract shouldn't be terminated.

