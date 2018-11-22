Siyabonga Gama loses court bid to overturn Transnet axing

The organisation fired Gama last month saying it needs a CEO that's trustworthy and that dismissing Gama is the first step in addressing major leadership challenges at Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has lost his Labour Court application against the state-owned enterprise.

The organisation fired Gama last month saying it needs a CEO that's trustworthy and that dismissing Gama is the first step in addressing major leadership challenges at Transnet.

Gama was axed on the basis that he failed to produce sufficient evidence on why he shouldn't be suspended, he's been linked to the controversial locomotives tender which saw companies associated with the Guptas scoring major kickbacks.

He approached the Labour Court to challenge Transnet's decision but on Thursday the court ruled that Gama's application was wholly misguided and meritless.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)