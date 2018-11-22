Siyabonga Gama loses court bid to overturn Transnet axing
The organisation fired Gama last month saying it needs a CEO that's trustworthy and that dismissing Gama is the first step in addressing major leadership challenges at Transnet.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has lost his Labour Court application against the state-owned enterprise.
The organisation fired Gama last month saying it needs a CEO that's trustworthy and that dismissing Gama is the first step in addressing major leadership challenges at Transnet.
Gama was axed on the basis that he failed to produce sufficient evidence on why he shouldn't be suspended, he's been linked to the controversial locomotives tender which saw companies associated with the Guptas scoring major kickbacks.
He approached the Labour Court to challenge Transnet's decision but on Thursday the court ruled that Gama's application was wholly misguided and meritless.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 3pm
-
DA to lay criminal charges against EFF, Malema over alleged VBS payments
-
Fuzile: 'Des van Rooyen wasn’t interested in handover meeting with Nene'
-
Cosatu: President Ramaphosa consulted with us on Cabinet reshuffle
-
Insurance ombud stands by ruling in Denise Ganas claim
-
Former soccer star arrested for allegedly running drug lab in Randfontein
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.