Go

Serial taxi rapist Lebogang Mokoena handed 13 life sentences & 340 more years

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the sentence. His sentences will run concurrently.

Serial rapist Lebogang Mokoena was handed 13 life sentences and 340 additional years in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
Serial rapist Lebogang Mokoena was handed 13 life sentences and 340 additional years in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. Picture: GPCommunitySafety/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A serial taxi rapist been handed 13 life sentences in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The court also slapped Lebogang Mokoena with 340 additional years after he was convicted on 43 counts last month.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentence.

Mokoena’s reign of terror started in September 2016 and came to an abrupt halt 13 months later when he was caught.

During his trial, some of his victims testified about how they were raped inside a quantum taxi while it was in motion, others were attacked in a veld.

Last month, the 29-year-old Molapo resident pleaded guilty to raping eight women, as well as to a slew of other charges including kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and sexual assault.

The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane has welcomed Mokoena’s sentence.

His sentences will run concurrently.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

