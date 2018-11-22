-
-
-
-
-
Serial taxi rapist Lebogang Mokoena handed 13 life sentences & 340 more years
The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the sentence. His sentences will run concurrently.
JOHANNESBURG - A serial taxi rapist been handed 13 life sentences in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
The court also slapped Lebogang Mokoena with 340 additional years after he was convicted on 43 counts last month.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentence.
Mokoena’s reign of terror started in September 2016 and came to an abrupt halt 13 months later when he was caught.
During his trial, some of his victims testified about how they were raped inside a quantum taxi while it was in motion, others were attacked in a veld.
#TaxiRapist JUST IN Lebogang Mokoena also known as the Taxi Rapist has been given 13 life sentence by Palm Ridge Magistrate court. He also gets 340 additional years.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2018
The sentences will run concurrently. BD
BD
Last month, the 29-year-old Molapo resident pleaded guilty to raping eight women, as well as to a slew of other charges including kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and sexual assault.
The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane has welcomed Mokoena’s sentence.
His sentences will run concurrently.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
