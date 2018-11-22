School safety back in spotlight after grade 1 pupil stabbed to death in NW
The child was stabbed at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad on Wednesday, allegedly by a grade 11 boy.
JOHANNESBURG – The violent death of a grade one pupil in the North West has thrust the issue of school safety back in the spotlight with calls for tighter security and greater accountability.
Officials say the suspect, who is now in police custody, had been in a relationship with the victim's older sister.
While investigations into the murder of the grade one pupil continue, initial reports suggest the older boy attacked the victim after a fallout with his sister.
It's alleged the suspect hid in a toilet from where he pounced on the little boy.
This latest incident has reignited calls for the safety at schools to be prioritised.
Equal Education's Stacey Jacobs says: “We need to look at physical infrastructure, what access control do we’ve at our public schools' premises. Are there security guards?”
In just the last year, the Basic Education Department has dealt with numerous incidents of violence on school grounds in various provinces - including vicious attacks on teachers and other pupils.
Meanwhile, the grade 11 pupils are expected to appear in court soon.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
