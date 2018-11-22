Sapu wants SAPS anti-gang unit taken off streets

Sapu says while it doesn't have a problem with the re-establishment of the unit, it wants it to be disbanded until proper procedures have been followed.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Police Union (Sapu) wants to go to court to have the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s anti-gang unit taken off the streets.

It claims it wasn't consulted before specially trained officers were deployed to combat gangsterism.

Sapu's general secretary Tumelo Mogodiseng says they won't allow their members to be part of the unit without consultation.

“The South African Policing Union does not have a problem with the principle of establishing a gang unit [sic].

“The establishment of a gang unit is a restructuring on its own, that means restructuring should be consulted and the SAPS did not consult the establishment of this gang unit."