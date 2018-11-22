SAPS recruitment policy must be amended to halt decline in reservists - WC govt

The provincial government believes this needs to be done to arrest the decline in the number of police reservists.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS)'s policy on recruiting reservists needs to be amended.

The Western Cape government believes this needs to be done to arrest the decline in the number of police reservists.

More than 300 reservists have handed in their badges over the past three years according to a report by the provincial police ombudsman.

Earlier this month, Parliament heard there has been an 82% drop in the number of police reservists nationally since 2010.

The provincial government's Mireille Wenger said: “As a Parliamentarian, I will be sending this report to the Civilian Secretariat for Police, which is the national entity responsible for drafting SAPS policy. But I think that’s the way we can fix it by changing the policy in the recruitment increase. I have also sent the report to the MEC for Community Safety.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)