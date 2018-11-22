SABC issues notices to workers accused of sexual harassment

The broadcaster says it's giving them a chance to make representations in response to the action taken being against them.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says its issued notices to all employees implicated of sexual harassment.

The commission of inquiry which was established early this year came off the back of recommendations from an ad hoc parliamentary committee established to deal with instances of unlawful conduct within the public broadcaster.

The reports from the commission were released last month and the board endorsed its recommendations.

The SABC says it cannot disclose specific details for the time being.

Spokesperson Neo Momodu said: “The SABC confirms that an appropriate course of action has been initiated against all the alleged perpetrators in line with applicable company policies and relevant legislation.

“The alleged perpetrators have been served with requisite notices to afford them an opportunity to make representations in response to the action initiated by the SABC.”

