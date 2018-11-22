Reports of Satanism could be probed after NW grade 1 boy stabbed to death

A grade 11 boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the child to death at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad on Wednesday morning.

MAKAPANSTAD – North West Education MEC Sello Lehari has revealed there have been reports of Satanism in the community where a grade 1 pupil was stabbed to death.

A grade 11 boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the child to death at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad on Wednesday.

It’s understood the suspect had been in a past relationship with the little boy's sister.

Lehari says it doesn’t make sense that the 17-year-old would stay overnight inside the school bathroom and that the little boy would be the first one to open the door the next day.

The grade 11 learner allegedly stabbed the seven-year-old multiple times.

Lehari says reports of Satanism in the area must be probed.

The department says it will review security at North West schools in the wake of the crime.

It will also be providing support to the child's family and will be assisting with funeral arrangements.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)