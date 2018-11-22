Ramaphosa 'envisages Cabinet with diverse mix of skilled, qualified people'
However, the president has retained two controversial remnants of the Jacob Zuma administration - Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini.
PRETORIA - Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa saying his executive should have members who are committed to serving citizens and helping to grow the country, he's retained Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane in his Cabinet.
The president announced two changes and one new appointment in Pretoria on Thursday.
Siyabonga Cwele has been moved to Home Affairs while Mokanyane takes over at Environmental Affairs.
New addition Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams takes over the reins at the Ministry of Communications which will be merged with Telecommunications and Postal services.
Ramaphosa spoke of his envisaged Cabinet which would have a diverse mix of skilled and qualified people.
“In making these changes, I remain determined that Cabinet of our nation should have an appropriate mix of experience and capability as well as gender and generational mix, that it should have members who are committed to serve and to serve selflessly.”
But the president has retained two controversial remnants of the Jacob Zuma administration - Mokonyane and Dlamini.
Because no questions were permitted, the president could not be pushed to explain this decision when contrasted to the ideals he has set for the ideal Cabinet.
