Ramaphosa calls on NCOP to understand people’s grievances

President Ramaphosa opened the National Council of Provinces sitting on Thursday morning by addressing the prevalence of protests which turn violent across the country.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to introspect so they can understand the people’s grievances.

Ramaphosa addressed the NCOP sitting in Alberton on Thursday morning.

“The levels of disaffection and dissatisfaction highlight a growing impatience on the slow pace of service delivery as well as unhappiness with the levels of the quality of services that are provided.”

He’s asked members to be honest about some of the failures in governance.

“Ultimately our ability to deliver on our commitments to fight poverty and inequality and to grow our economy, finally rests on making the most efficient and effective use of the limited resources that we have."

Ramaphosa has warned those in government against what he calls noisemakers who he says deter leaders from doing their jobs.